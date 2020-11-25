DUXBURY - Ethel Louise West, 82, of Duxbury, passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ethel was born in Somerville, to Sarah and Charles Stewart. She graduated from Holbrook High School.

Ethel enjoyed traveling, cooking and doing stained glass and spoiling her grandchildren.

She had many occupations during her life, but her last one, taking care of "the ladies" at New England Village was most special to her.

Ethel was preceded In death by her husband Jim of 62 years.

She is survived by her son James of Streetman, Texas, and her son Christopher and his wife Maureen, of Duxbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James, Meaghan, Lindsey and Zachary and Olivia. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, JC, Aralyn, Wyatt, Bella and Grace; as well as many friends.

Donations and Ethel's name can be made to Norwell VNA/ Hospice.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the caretakers at VNA/ Hospice.

Ethel will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Pembroke. Services will be private.



