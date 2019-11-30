|
Etta McNamara, 78, of Quincy, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She retired from The Patriot Ledger after 29 years of service and loved her trips to Prince Edward Island visiting family. Etta was also an avid Boston sports fan and a gifted quilter. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean MacLean, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paige A. and David Sprowl Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Jason A. and Kristen F. McNamara; seven grandchildren, Mary, Gabriella, Dawson, Eli, Nikolas, Kingsleigh, and Adam; three great-grandchildren, Richard, Zander and Aizlynn; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Diane MacLean; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel in Roanoke, Va., with Pastor B. Failes officiating. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019