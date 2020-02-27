Home

Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eugene A. Gardner Obituary
Eugene A. "Gene" Gardner, of Randolph, passed away February 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Hylen) Gardner, he was the loving father of Debra Cassford and her husband Ronald of Pembroke; and grandfather of Mckenna, Morgan, and Marly; brother of Donald, William, Harold, and Russell Gardner, and the late Diane Gillis. Gene most recently worked for SchureMed and spent much of his free time being his granddaughters' biggest fan. Gene spent many years coaching baseball and softball teams and was the bookkeeper for his son-in law's team. A funeral service will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Monday, March 1, from 2-5 p.m. Interment in Central Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's memory can be made to a . For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 27, 2020
