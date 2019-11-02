|
Eugene Francis Cronin, 96 of Rockland, died on October 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 30, 1923 in Boston to the late Cornelius and Margaret (Murphy) Cronin. He was raised and educated in Boston and graduated from Commerce High School. Eugene was happily married to Grace T. (Foley) Cronin for 72 years. Mr. Cronin was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After the military, he worked as a machinist for many years. Eugene enjoyed watching the Red Sox, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family. Eugene was the father of Gene F. Cronin of N.C., Linda M. Cronin of Fla., Paul J. Cronin of Calif., Eileen T. Glennon of Sharon and Kevin P. Cronin of Rockland. He was the loving brother of Margaret Weber of Norfolk, Mary Silve of Norfolk, the late Helen Bonner, Rita DiMinico, Dorothy Russo and William Cronin. He will be dearly missed by his fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow with military honors at Holy Family Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019