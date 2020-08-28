1/
Eugene J. McCarthy
Eugene 'Gino' J. McCarthy, of Plymouth, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 on his 90th birthday from natural causes. Gino was born in Boston on August 24, 1930. He was a long-time resident of Dedham, then moved to the Plymouth, Wareham area. He was married to the late Melinda (Morse) McCarthy from Wareham. He is survived by his children; Eugene McCarthy of North Attleboro, Kevin McCarthy of Attleboro, Linda McCarthy of Nokomis, FL; stepdaughter Erin Baxter of Wareham; his grandchildren, Kayla and Derek McCarthy of North Attleboro, Andrew McCarthy of Springfield and Otis Ruante of Wareham. He was predeceased by his daughter, the late Cheryl McCarthy of Dedham, and his granddaughter, the late Taylor McCarthy of Dedham. Gino was in the Navy and fought in the Korean War, he served as a police sergeant for the Dedham Police Department and later in life was a health service professional. As a youth, Gino was involved in football and boxing. He was a certified referee in a number of sports, football and basketball being his favorites and he was an avid Patriots fan. He was also active in the Wareham Gateway Playhouse, as an actor. He was a volunteer at the Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham and was a member at the Wareham/New Bedford Lodge of Elks, and the American Legion in Falmouth and Dedham. Visiting hours will be at the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham, Sunday, August 30th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 31st, at St. Margaret's Church, Main St., Buzzards Bay at 11:30 AM, followed by burial with military honors at Mass National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gleason Family YMCA, P.O. Box 466 Wareham, MA 02571. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Margaret's Church
