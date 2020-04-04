|
Eugene "Geno" Oronte 62, of Quincy, passed away on February 26, 2020 while on vacation in Belize snorkeling with his two sons David and Daniel. Eugene was known and loved by many people. His constant smiling and laid-back demeanor was infectious and had a calming effect on everyone around him. Eugene grew up in Norwell and was a 1976 graduate of Norwell High School. He maintained many close friends from this time, just as in every stage of his life. He loved to travel and preferred out of the way places including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, various obscure pacific islands, and Central America, among others. On many of these trips he made friends with locals and other travelers who stayed in contact and regularly urged him to return. Eugene was many things to many people including a reliable sibling, great Dad, close friend, beloved boss, and subtle practical joker. His preference to scare people as a joke created memories for many that will never be forgotten. He was always a terrific salesman, beginning with automobile sales and then moving on to landscape design sales. Eugene was fortunate to combine horticulture and things he enjoyed in a professional career. Geno loved all aspects of landscape design and specifically working with plants and being part of a well-executed landscape environment. Eugene was a terrific businessman with an eye for profitable ventures and for most of his life he was able to combine gardening, plants, landscape design and business together. Eugene was an avid reader and collector of coins and metal toys. He was a regular at Duxbury beach and at all family events, routinely showing up with excessive amounts of food and gifts for all. Eugene leaves his two sons David 33 and Daniel 26 both of Hingham. Sisters Elaine Oronte Kennefick of Pembroke, Karen Oronte of Norwell and Audrey Oronte Walker, of East Bridgewater. Also, brothers Thomas Oronte of Norwell and Stephen Oronte of Marshfield. Eugene will be missed by his family and everyone who was a friend, business partner, travelling companion, or casual associate. Commensurate with the times and Eugene's laid-back style services will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020