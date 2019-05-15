Eugenia E. "Jean Bates" Jones of Weymouth, died May 12, 2019. Jean attended Weymouth High School and the School of Practical Art before working as a waitress for many years at both Coral Gables and the Venetian, where she was blessed with many friends. She was happiest on a cruise ship and enjoyed 42 cruises over the years. Jean was hardworking, friendly and had a great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Jones, she was the devoted mother of Elizabeth Cataldo, Edward Bates and his wife Nancy, Barbara Mortland and her husband Joseph, James Bates and his wife Valerie, all of Weymouth, and William Bates and his wife Michelle of Norton; loving sister of the late Harry Morgan; cherished Grammy of 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2019