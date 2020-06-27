Evangeline McGurl, 90, of Hingham, died April 10, 2020. She was born in Boston to William and Marie Johnston of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Lowell, MA. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Roslindale and married James McGurl, an artist, in 1951. She was a homemaker until returning to school to graduate from the Quincy College School of Nursing in 1972. She then worked for the city of Boston as a nurse and later as a remotivation therapist at Long Island Hospital. Van and her family originally lived in Needham. In 1963, they moved to Squantum where they lived for 39 years until she and Jim retired to Hingham. They spent winters in Naples, FL, where they were active volunteering at the food pantry and with Meals On Wheels. She also taught English to Spanish speaking elementary school children and adults. She had deep sympathy for those who were without family, and she and Jim often brought residents from Long Island Hospital who had no family to her home to visit and to celebrate the holidays. They also became host families to foreign students studying at Boston University. Additionally, Van enjoyed playing bridge with her friends in Squantum, travelling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by sister, Linda Ivers; children, Kevin and his wife Jean, Joseph and his wife Patricia, Michael and his wife Carol, daughters Beth Cronin, Maria Phillips and her husband Patrick; foster children Doreen Gustafson and Loretta Schmitz-Coty; and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James McGurl, her son James McGurl Jr., and her brother William Johnston. A private memorial event will be held when conditions permit. Donations may be made in her name to: Rise Above Foundation (providing Massachusetts children in foster care with enriching activities, opportunities and experiences) weriseabove.org. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.