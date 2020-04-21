|
Eve M. Roffo Braintree Eve M. (Minerva) Roffo, age 94, on April 5, 2020 after a brief illness. Eve lived in Braintree her adult life. Mrs. Roffo was a property rental manager for the Simon company in Braintree. Cooking, crosswords, playing cards and bingo were her pastimes. She will be remembered for her generosity, kind and caring nature and her incredible sense of humor. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Roffo. Devoted mother of Lynne Roffo of Rockland, the late Steven and James Roffo. She adored her grandsons Ryan and Sean Flynn. Private burial service at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne after the virus subsides. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home in Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made to in her memory to : Asperger/ Autism Network, 51 Water St. Suite 206, Watertown, MA 02472. To leave a message for her family, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 21, 2020