Evelyn Carnes, age 89, of Braintree, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a brief illness. Evelyn fought a courageous battle with health issues over the past few years. Evelyn was the wife of the late George Carnes, the former deputy fire chief for the town of Braintree. On April 14, the couple would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Evelyn was an accomplished seamstress having made many custom wedding gowns for lucky young brides . Evelyn loved her family, she also loved Hampton Beach, N.H., and day trips to the casino. Evelyn was the proud mother of 4 children. Paula Meyer married to husband Charles of Westboro. Steven Carnes married to wife Denise of Kingston. Denise Montrond married to Arthur of Plymouth . Thomas Carnes married to wife Laurie of Holbrook. Evelyn was the proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and also the great-grandmother to 7 great-grandchildren. Evelyn will be sadly missed by all who knew her especially her children. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Russell - Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, at 516 Washington St., Braintree, Mass. There will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 26, followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Rachel Bickford, at the Union Congregational Church, 74 Commercial St., Braintree, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019