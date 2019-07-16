Evelyn E. Lahage a long-time resident of Hull, died July 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Daughter of the late Abe and Farieda (Hobaica) Lahage, she was the sister of Henry, Alice, Joseph, Felix, George, Helen, and Edmund Lahage, and Frances Goldie, all of whom predeceased her. Evelyn is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. Evelyn grew up in her family's food service business and as an adult managed many aspects of it. A fine athlete, she delighted in playing baseball with her nieces and nephews and she spent many happy hours golfing with family and friends. Evelyn received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University and loved traveling with her sisters and other family members. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday morning July 17 from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Hull on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 16, 2019