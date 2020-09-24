1/
Evelyn Folan
Evelyn Folan, 68, formerly of Dorchester and Quincy, passed September 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Evelyn was married to the late William Reilly and is survived by 7 brothers and sisters, Mary Folan of Avon, Bartholomew Folan of Weymouth, Elizabeth Folan of Quincy, Thomas and Rose Folan of Florida, Kevin and Jeannie Folan of Braintree, Julie and Matthew Marks of Taunton, and Michael Folan of Connecticut; nieces, Claire Folan, Emily Folan, Elizabeth Folan, Katie Marks and a nephew, Connor Marks. Evelyn was born in Galway, Ireland. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret (Helebert) Folan. She was raised in Dorchester and attended St. Peter's Elementary School and Cardinal Cushing High School, South Boston. She also attended Northeastern University, Boston. Evelyn had numerous and varied interests. She loved to spend time outdoors riding her bicycle and walking along Castle Island. She loved music, especially "The Clash". She was an enthusiastic sports fan, an avid reader and History buff and she also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Evelyn was quick-witted and she possessed a marvelous sense of humor. She was a kind, intelligent, gentle, caring, creative, sensitive, thoughtful and strong woman. She cherished her family and this was truly evident in her love for her nieces and nephew. These are just a few of her many wonderful attributes. Evelyn will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held privately with burial alongside her parents in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester, is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Evelyn or to sign her online guest book, please visit www.Royfuneral.com. For those who wish, donations can be made in Evelyn's name to Alzheimer's Association

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss.May She Rest In Peace.
Michael Kennedy
