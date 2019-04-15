|
Evelyn V. Hill, age 100, of Quincy, passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving family on Friday, April 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Clasby) Campbell. Beloved wife of the late Carlyle T. Devoted mother of Priscilla "Chris" Jordan (Richard) and Rosemary Bailey, all of So. Boston, Gail Howie (David) and Daryl Lacey (Edward), all of Braintree. Lovingly survived by 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Eileen Ryan, Lillian Taylor and Ruth McPherson. Gratitude to her dear friend Donna Keddy. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service at the funeral home, Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Beat N.B. (Childhood Cancer), P.O. Box 850310, Braintree, MA 02184. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Milton (617) 696-4200 Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 15, 2019