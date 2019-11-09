|
Fay B. (Bissell) Hession, 88, of Cranston, R.I., formerly of Marshfield, Mass., passed away peacefully on the evening of October 23, 2019, with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of more than 35 years to the late William J. Hession, who predeceased her in 1993. She was the devoted mother of Robbin Cummings and her husband Charley of Edgewater, Md., Cully Hession and his wife Betsy of Blacksburg, Va., and Michael Hession and his wife Ann of Cranston, R.I.; cherished grandmother of Chas, Kelsey, Erin, Michael, Ross, Connor, Fiona and Melanie; great-grandmother of Marian Tasi; loving sister of Michael Bissell and his wife Jan of Virginia. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born Alice Fay Bissell in Boston, in 1931, Fay graduated from Scituate High School then went on to get a Political Science Degree from Cornell University. Fay and her husband and children lived for many years outside of Washington, DC, where she worked for Senator Alan Cranston of California. After a time in Florida Fay and her husband moved to Marshfield, Mass., where Fay then worked for the Town Manager of Duxbury, Mass., until she retired at the age of 70. Fay had a lifelong interest in politics, learning, and travel. She continued to take classes at Boston University well into her 70s, would argue politics all day long, and was lucky enough to be able to visit her children in various locations all over the country and the world. Her last trip abroad was to Malaysia at age 76. She will be forever in her family's hearts, they will never forget her gentle generous nature as well as her love of nature, books, knowledge and family. Services will be held at a later date. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019