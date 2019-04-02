|
Fay Marie Fontes, 91, of Plymouth, passed away at home March 30, 2019. She was born in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Lea (Vecchi) and Amedio Malaguti. Fay graduated from Plymouth High School and earned her hair dressing certificate. She was a hair dresser, owning her own business right in her basement, called Fay's Beauty Shop. She married John Fontes and they had 1 child, Jonathan. Fay loved playing bingo, going to the American Legion to play the meat raffles. She loved playing cards with her sisters. In addition to her son, Jonathan, Fay leaves behind her grandchildren, Jonathan M. Fontes Jr. of Plymouth and Alissa Fontes King and Robert of New Bedford. She was the great-grandmother "Noni" of four. She also leaves behind her brother, Owen Malaguti of Plymouth. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, as well her sisters Theodora Malaguti Babini and Althea Malaguti Sylva. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fay's memory to the at www.donations.diabetes.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 2, 2019