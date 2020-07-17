Fay Marie Robbie (Hurley), 92, of Hull, passed away peace-fully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Fay was born in Cohasset in 1927 to Arthur L. Louie and Leta Rose (Dyment). She is predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Robbie and her son Christopher Litchfield Arnold. Fay is survived by her 3 loving children: Gregory Arnold and his wife Connie of Marshfield, Prescott and his wife Betty of Concord, step-son James Robbie and wife Maureen of Swansea; and 2 sisters Brenda (Hurley) Remes of Carver and Diana (Hurley) Freda of Kingston. Fay-Fay, as her adoring grandchildren call her, also leaves 8 grandchildren: Chris, Craig, Evan, Jake, Garrett, Zach, Eric and Adrienne; in addition to 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Fay grew up in Hull and was a fixture in town as a Kindergarten and Elementary School Teacher and life-long resident. Fay was a graduate of Hingham High School Class of 1944, (before Hull had its own High School), and Lesley College Class of 1949. She was an active member of the Hull Garden Club, a prodigious knitter of Irish Knit sweaters and warm baby clothes, as well as an organizer of family parties for any and all occasions. She loved to travel, cook and host neighborhood gatherings. Fay was the granddaughter of John J. Hurley of Revere Beach and Nantasket, an Amusements entrepreneur of the early 20th Century, and creator of the Monkey Speedway, Hurleys Hurdlers - a renowned Carousel of the day, and many other popular amusements of the time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Please check Keohane Funeral Home in Hingham periodically for updates and service announcements. The family invites those of you who have had the pleasure of knowing Fay through her amazing 92 years of life, to honor her by sharing a favorite memory of Fay. https://keohane.com/services/fay-marie-hurley-robbie/
Fay and her family were descendants of Thomas Rogers and Degory Priest, two of the original signatories of the Mayflower Compact in 1620. The family of Fay would like to humbly thank all of the staff at the Sunrise Senior Living of Plymouth Beach who provided her care in recent years and always kept her in the best of spirits. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to reach out to your favorite teacher and acknowledge the contribution theyve made to your life.