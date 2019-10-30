|
|
Faye C. (Greenbaum) of Stoughton, formerly a 40-year resident of Sharon, passed away at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Franklin B. and Ethel (Cohen) Greenbaum, she was the beloved companion for 30 years to Bob Galt; loving mother of Eric Kaplan and his partner Margeaux Fanning of New Orleans, LA and Evan Kaplan and his wife Stacy of Westwood; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jacob, Dylan, Samson and Lily; dear sister of Janie Crosscup and the late Harvey Greenbaum and his surviving wife Cissy Greenbaum; devoted aunt of Matthew Greenbaum, Rebecca Greenbaum, Adam Crosscup and the late Nari Crosscup. Mrs. Kaplan was born and raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. She graduated from the Beth Israel School of Nursing and worked for 30 years as a registered nurse in the Norwood Hospital Emergency Department. Graveside service at the Pride of Brockton Cemetery, 197 South St., Stoughton, on Friday, November 1, at 11 a.m. Memorial observance following the service at the home of Evan and Stacy Kaplan until 4 p.m. continuing 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Narissa Crosscup Memorial Scholarship Fund, 570 Washington St., Whitman, MA 02382. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 30, 2019