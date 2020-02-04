Home

Ferdinand Fred Rugnetta, of Wellington Fl., formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Wellington, FL. Fred is survived by his loving wife Deborah, beloved children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his cherished son, Joseph Joey Rugnetta, his parents Joseph and Joanina (Carangelo) Rugnetta, his sister Marie Calapa and his brother Philip Rugnetta, nephew Dominic Calapa and niece Donna Calapa. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Freds Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Cartwright | Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 PM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 3810. For full obituary or to leave an online condolence www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2020
