|
|
Florence Ainslie- Age 91 of Cohasset passed away on April 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence Ainslie Sr and the beloved mother to the late Lawrence Ainslie Jr. And Karen Crawford and her husband Andrew Crawford of Halifax, MA. Cherished grandmother to Andrew Crawford, Emily Crawford, Elizabeth Donnelly and Adam Ainslie. Beloved Great Grandmother to Olive Donnelly and Beatrice Donnelly. She is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Born in Port Chester, New York, from a young age Florence always had a caring nature about her, so it was no surprise that she studied to become a nurse. She worked at the Newington Hospital for children. Throughout her life, Florence always enjoyed music and dancing and raising her children. In her retirement years, Florence devoted the majority of her time to her grandchildren who are very blessed to have so many loving and fond memories with her. At this time, services are private. A funeral mass to be held at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020