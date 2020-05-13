|
|
Florence (MacInnis) Cummings of Weymouth passed away on May 9, 2020, at the age of 91 after a brief illness. She was born June 3, 1928, in Prince Edward Island, Canada, where she lived until the age of 23. She received her nursing degree at Charlottetown Hospital in P.E.I. Flo moved to Medford, where she eventually met her husband Sheldon John Cummings. Flo and Sheldon were blessed with eight children who followed their love of music and enjoyed summer vacations on P.E.I. Flo was the matriarch of her family and loved nothing more than being surrounded by them. She so enjoyed preparing a delicious home cooked meal topped off with her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her hospitality and nurturing personality will be sorely missed. Flo came from a very musical family. She especially enjoyed listening to fiddle music and attending ceilidhs. As a young girl she played the piano and mandolin. She encouraged her children to be involved with music, many of whom played professionally. She enjoyed listening to the many rehearsals held over the years in her basement. The family wishes to thank the Harbor House in Hingham for providing loving and compassionate nursing care to Flo. Florence was the beloved wife of the late Sheldon John Cummings. Loving mother of John J. Cummings and his wife Kim of FL, Robert Cummings and his wife Patricia of Weymouth, Paul R. Cummings and his wife Karen of Stow, James E. Cummings and his wife Deidre of Bridgewater, David R. Cummings and his wife Diane of Weymouth, Debra M. Ceriani and her husband Ronald of Weymouth, Diane M. McKenney and her husband Ross of Braintree, and Wayne F. Cummings and his wife Lauren of Braintree. Sister of Edith Walker of West Springfield. Proud "Nana" to 13 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Florence's family will be having a private viewing and service which will be recorded and posted on her obituary on www.Keohane.com on Wednesday. A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a later date for all to attend. Donations in memory of Florence may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or of Massachusetts. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Florence's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 13, 2020