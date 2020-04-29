|
|
Florence G. (Macri) Taber, 93, of Halifax passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Florence was the daughter of the late Gregory and Adelaide Macri. She was the wife of the late Norman Taber and Frank Quimby Jr. For the last 22 years she was the partner of Charles Bauer of Halifax. Florence worked at Armstrong Cork in Braintree for 35 years as an inspector. Florence loved her home in Halifax and enjoyed decorating it. For many years she enjoyed crocheting and making many items for family but her favorite was making baby items for family members. Charlie and Florence were regulars at Honey Dew in Carver where they enjoyed the company of many friends. Florence is survived by her sons, Ralph "Chet" Quimby and his wife Roberta of Halifax, Ronald Quimby and his wife Dorothea of Houston, and Frank Quimby III and his wife Patricia of Raynham. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Gregory and Dennis Macri and her sister Diana Mulcahy and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Florence are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Florence will be interred at Colebrook Cemetery in Whitman. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020