Florence K. Brittle passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va., after a long illness. She was 92. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Georgia Koumaris. Near the end of World War II, she was recruited by the Department of the Army to help with the war effort, and attended code breaking school at the Pentagon. She later worked at Fort Belvoir where she met and married her husband, Lewis M. Brittle. She worked for many years for the Army Material Command. She was an accomplished artist and loved painting china and watercolors. She loved to travel, and was a constant reader, always striving to improve her mind. She enjoyed music and writing poetry, and above all else loved walking along the Potomac River. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne; granddaughter, Jenna and son-in-law Jim of Charlottesville; sister, Violet; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree Highlands, Mass. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
