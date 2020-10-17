1/1
Florence K. Counihan
Florence K. Kay Counihan, of Quincy, died October 14, 2020. Kays family and faith were most important to her. She was a devout Catholic and loved to read, especially spiritual books. She was a friend of Bill W. and proudly sober for 48 years. Kay worked as a special education teacher for many years and loved helping and motivating people. She was kind, generous, and caring with unlimited patience. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Former wife of the late Donald Williams and John J. Counihan. Loving mother of Paula Garrant of Haverhill, Jennifer Counihan of San Pedro, CA, and Brian Counihan of Franklin. Cherished grandmother of Tayor Garrant, Rachel, Lauren, and Jordan Toledo, and the late Reid Landry Garrant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kay may be made to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 17, 2020.
