Florence P. Koffman of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 89, from complications of COVID-19. Florence was born on October 8, 1930, in Boston, to the late Julius and Dorothy (Kaplan) Pollack. Florence grew up in Dorchester and graduated at the age of 16 from the Jeremiah Burke High School in 1947. Growing up, she spent many summers at Winthrop Beach, a place where she would eventually meet her future husband Myron Koffman. The young couple married in 1950 and made their home in Braintree, where they became longtime residents. In 1959, Florence and Mike became founding members of Temple B'nai Shalom in Braintree, where she was very active in the temple Sisterhood for the next sixty years. Florence enjoyed keeping active and loved playing golf, tennis, and Mah Jong with the girls. She was also very talented at knitting and needlepoint and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. Later on in life, she cherished the times she spent travelling the world with her friends, especially to Barbados. Beloved wife of the late Myron Koffman. Loving mother of Susan Wilson and her husband Richard of Abington and the late Joan Koffman and her surviving wife Nancy Dreyer of Belmont. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer M. Wilson of Newton and Gabriel Max Koffman Dreyer of Brooklyn, NY. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will take place privately. Expressions of sympathy in Florence's name may be donated to Temple B'nai Shalom, 41 Storrs Avenue, Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2020