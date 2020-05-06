Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Pritchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Pritchard Obituary
Florence (Floss) Pritchard, of Sandwich, passed away peacefully at her home on May 3, 2020. Born in Weymouth, Mass., Floss and her husband of 62 years moved to Cape Cod upon his retirement where she continued her love of painting and her love of teaching her art classes. Known to all as dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she was also known as an artist, floral designer and "Super Grammy". She was always recognized while driving her bright red Mustang convertible through Sandwich, Cotuit and Osterville on her way to the many places she loved, the Cotuit Center for the Arts, the Osterville Garden Club and Christ the King Church where she volunteered for many years as the wedding coordinator. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank L. Pritchard and her son Steven Pritchard. She leaves behind her four children, Barry and wife Jennifer Pritchard of Duxbury, Susan Kerrigan of Cohasset, Sandra and her husband Aldo Esposito of Virginia and Kate and her husband Bill Neville of Duxbury. She also leaves behind her twelve grandchildren and her fourteen great-grandchildren who were her biggest fans. Donations in Floss' memory can be made to: Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Road, Cotuit, MA 02635. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -