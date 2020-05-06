|
|
Florence (Davis) Snow, age 95 of Rockland, Mass., died Friday, May 1, 2020. Flo was married to Russell Snow (deceased) on May 1, 1948. She is survived by her sister, Caroline J. Clark of Brockton. She is predeceased by her siblings, Lucinda Patterson of Middleboro, Gladys Young of Vallejo, Calif., James Davis, Jr. of Vallejo, Calif., Ralph Davis of Holbrook and Betty Francis of Jacksonville, N.C. Flo also leaves her "Godson" Paul Yau and his partner Beth Strenge, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Ann Marie Illsley from Christ Congregational Church, UCC Brockton at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Abington. To leave condolences and sympathy messages for the family, please visit www.magounbiggins.com. Memorial donations may be made to the True Heart Animal Foundation, c/o Beaufort Pet Provisions, 129 Turner Street, Beaufort, N.C. 28516 www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-true-heart-animal-foundation, or any other in memory of Flo.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2020