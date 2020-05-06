Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Snow


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Snow Obituary
Florence (Davis) Snow, age 95 of Rockland, Mass., died Friday, May 1, 2020. Flo was married to Russell Snow (deceased) on May 1, 1948. She is survived by her sister, Caroline J. Clark of Brockton. She is predeceased by her siblings, Lucinda Patterson of Middleboro, Gladys Young of Vallejo, Calif., James Davis, Jr. of Vallejo, Calif., Ralph Davis of Holbrook and Betty Francis of Jacksonville, N.C. Flo also leaves her "Godson" Paul Yau and his partner Beth Strenge, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Ann Marie Illsley from Christ Congregational Church, UCC Brockton at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Abington. To leave condolences and sympathy messages for the family, please visit www.magounbiggins.com. Memorial donations may be made to the True Heart Animal Foundation, c/o Beaufort Pet Provisions, 129 Turner Street, Beaufort, N.C. 28516 www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-true-heart-animal-foundation, or any other in memory of Flo.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -