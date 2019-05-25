Florence T. (Kinsley) of Weymouth, died May 18, 2019, at the age of 92. Florence was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. She enjoyed wintering in Florida, entertaining family with her great cooking and being surrounded by those she loved. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward P. Dalto; devoted mother of Edward A. Dalto and his wife Joan of Randolph, Thomas A. Dalto and his wife Anne of Braintree and Anne E. Proctor and her husband Glen of Conn.; loving sister of Dorothy Kinsley of Quincy and the late Agnes Fisher, Allan "Bud" Kinsley Jr. and John Kinsley; cherished Nana of Mary Beth McCarthy, Jennifer Thresher, David Proctor, Gerry Proctor; and great-Nana to Samantha McCarthy and Olivia Proctor. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Florence may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019