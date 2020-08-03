1/1
Florine I. Freitas
1928 - 2020
Florine I. (Chisholm) Freitas, 91, a resident of Easton for 65 years, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 under the care of her family. She was the loving wife of Joseph P. Freitas for 68 years. Florine was loved by all for her gentle and kind ways; family was always her highest priority. Her determination, inner strength and compassion were an inspiration to all who knew her. Born and raised in Weymouth, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred (Lennon) Chisholm, sister of the late Andrew Chisholm, Jr., she was a graduate of Weymouth High School. Florine continued her education at the Kathleen Dell Secretarial School in Boston, graduating in 1948. She began her working career at South Shore Hospital and later took a position with a private medical practice in Boston. She left the working field to start a family and later returned when her children were in school. She took a position with Goddard Memorial Hospital where she was employed for 23 years, retiring as the Assistant Director of medical records. Florine was a member of the Easton Garden Club and the American Medical Record Association. Her hobbies included gardening (she was especially proud of her roses), knitting, golf and camping. She enjoyed traveling, crossing the US twice, Canada once, and participating in many educational Elder Hostels. In addition to her husband Joseph, she is survived by her children, Stephen Freitas and his wife Joann of Easton, Mark Freitas and his wife AnneMarie of Walpole, Thomas Freitas and his wife Suzanne of Jericho, VT, and Glenn Freitas and his wife Pamela of Foxboro; 7 grandchildren, Paul Freitas, Elizabeth Davis, Brian Freitas, Kim Freitas, Joseph Freitas, Erik Freitas, and Kyle Freitas; 2 great grandchildren, Nathan Freitas and Evelyn Freitas; and numerous nieces and nephews. As a result of the current pandemic, private funeral services for family will be held with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Florines memory may be sent to the Easton Food Pantry, 136 Elm Street, North Easton, MA. 02356. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 3, 2020
Stephen Blumberg
Friend
August 2, 2020
Paying tribute to Florine comes easily. A lady I was very fond of.

My brother, Joe, presented this lovely young woman to our family 68 years ago.
She accepted this commitment and others in life with quiet determination.

Adding her at-home celebrations for the extended families added depth to the larger unit.

When presented with new adventures, Florine was willing to grasp the opportunity. With this attitude and four sons, it made for a very busy family life
Rose Buck
Family
August 2, 2020
We cannot offer our sympathy in person, but your family is in our thoughts and prayers as you miss the presence of your dear wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother. Each of you is being remembered. Florine is aptly remembered in the obituary for her devotion to her family and her determination. May her example continue to inspire us all.
Jim and Diane Massura
Family
