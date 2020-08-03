Paying tribute to Florine comes easily. A lady I was very fond of.



My brother, Joe, presented this lovely young woman to our family 68 years ago.

She accepted this commitment and others in life with quiet determination.



Adding her at-home celebrations for the extended families added depth to the larger unit.



When presented with new adventures, Florine was willing to grasp the opportunity. With this attitude and four sons, it made for a very busy family life

Rose Buck

Family