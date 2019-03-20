|
Forrest "Red" M. Spinney, 74, of Holbrook, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of fifty years to the late Gail (Ceurvels) Spinney. Born August 27, 1944 in Boston, Forrest was the son of the late Gaylon N. Spinney and Dorothy (Shea) Spinney. He was raised in Hyde Park and graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1961. Forrest was a resident of Holbrook for over forty years and a retiree of the Holbrook Public Works Department. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying watching the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Music was an important part of Forrests life; he enjoyed all genres and spent many hours entertaining his family with his selections. Together with his wife, Forrest enjoyed planning and traveling to Tahiti, France, Panama and especially to Aruba. After retirement, the couple spent much of their time in Bradenton, Fla. Forrest enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a faithful athletic booster, regularly attending his grandchildren's sporting events at both Canton and Holbrook high schools. Forrest was a member of the Holbrook Knights of Columbus for many years, a 4th Degree Knight and past Grand Knight. Forrest was the loving father to his children, Robin Grant and husband Richard of Holbrook and Jacquelyn Murphy and husband Thomas of Canton; dear "Bub" to his grandchildren, Andrew, Sydney, Tyler, Hannah and Leah. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassionate care provided to Forrest by Old Colony Hospice. Visiting hours at Hurley Currie Funeral Home, 127 South Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Friday, March 22, 4-8 p.m. At the family's request, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Forrests name may be made to the Holbrook Athletic Boosters Club or the Canton Athletic Boosters Club. For online guest book or directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019