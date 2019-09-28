Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
So. Braintree Square, MA
Frances A. Diauto Obituary
Frances A. (DeGiso) Diauto, of Taunton, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness, September 26, 2019, at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of 71 years to Dominic F. Diauto; loving mother of Sandra Brigida and her husband Guy of Plymouth, Kevin D. Diauto and his wife Denise of East Bridgewater, and the late Dennis F. Diauto and his wife Joan of Braintree; devoted sister of Angelina Vivona of Rockland, Patrick DeGiso and John DeGiso both of Braintree. Also survived by 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Frances was born in Braintree, where she grew up and graduated from Braintree High School. She was a homebody who enjoyed cooking and decorating her home for the holidays as well as the author of "Nana's Good Eats and Tasty Treats". Her greatest joy came from cooking for and spending time with her family. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, So. Braintree Square. At the family's request, visiting hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019
