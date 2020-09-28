Frances A. (Kennedy) Rattigan, age 85, of Braintree formerly of Dorchester, passed away on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bradley F. "Brad" Rattigan. Frances was born in Boston the daughter of the late Richard Kennedy and Alyce (Ryan) Kennedy. She resided in the Jones Hill section of Dorchester before moving to Braintree in 2005.She was a graduate of St. Augustine's High School. She was a former employee of Sears Roebuck as a computer clerk, and she also worked for Terminal Freight in Boston. She is survived by her children, Maureen Rattigan of Braintree, Kathleen Rattigan of Braintree, Brad F. Rattigan of Hanson, Jean M. Rattigan of Kalispell, MT, and James L. Rattigan of Waterford, ME. Sister of Marjorie O'Leary of Yarmouthport, Robert Kennedy of Milton, James Kennedy of Marshfield, and the late Richard and Catherine Ken- nedy. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday Sept. 29th in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass Wednesday in St. Francis Church, Braintree at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington St., Hanover, MA 02339 or the Boston Firefighters Relief Fund, 115 South Hampton St., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com