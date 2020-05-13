Home

Frances G. Lotti


1944 - 2020
Frances G. Lotti Obituary
Frances Georgette Lotti, age 75, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Lotti was born October 29, 1944, to the late William and Eleanor DeKarski in Dorchester, Mass. Fran grew up in Quincy, Mass., before moving to Georgia in 1972. Mrs. Lotti is survived by her children, Coach Tony and Debbie Lotti of Flowery Branch, Mark and Michelle Lotti of Cumming, Scott and Amy Lotti of McDonough, Vinny Lotti of McDonough and Gina and Michael Jay of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Antonia and Jordan Adams, Anissa Lotti and Joe Hulen, Anthony Lotti, McKenzie and Nicky Lotti, Mason and Matthew Lotti and Mia Jay; great-grandchildren, James and Carter Adams; siblings, John and Diane Lotti of Rockland, Mass., and Linda and Jim Wilson of Rex; sister-in-law, Jean Dowd of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews, who she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" F. Lotti Sr. Private graveside services will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 13, 2020
