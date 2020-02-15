|
Frances Hope (Schelle) Hartnett, died peacefully at home in Scituate, Mass., on February 12, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, Hope attended the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in Villanova, Pennsylvania, and graduated from West Chester State University. As a student she met the love of her life, Elmer ("Robert") Hartnett, while the two worked at Hugo's Lighthouse in Cohasset, Mass. They wed in 1968 and had a devoted marriage filled with love, laughter, and joy. Hope was a beloved teacher, serving as the kindergarten teacher at Sacred Heart School in Weymouth for nearly 20 years. She was a loving, thoughtful, generous, and kind friend. Hope could always be counted on for wisdom and guidance. Acquaintances were always welcomed and quickly felt like old friends in her presence. In addition to her husband, Hope is survived by her four children, Jenifer (and Erik Bullen) of Hull, Mass.; Christopher (and Angela Fetzer) of Pepperell, Mass.; Emily (and Mark Norman) of Pembroke, Mass.; and Cathleen of West Roxbury, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Liam Norman, Patrick Norman, Brendan Norman, Riley Lynch, Tyler Lynch, and " Sydney Bullen. Hope is also survived by her siblings Patricia Prendergast of Newtown Square, Pa.; Nate Schelle of St. Augustine, Fla.; Kate Hannigan of Rockland, Mass.; and Susan Barry of Foxboro, Mass.; and seven nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Tuesday, February 18, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth on Wednesday, February 19, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hopes name to the Sacred Heart School, 75 Commercial St., Weymouth, MA. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020