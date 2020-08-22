Frances "Frankie" Kathryn (Taylor) Falvey, of Kingston, died in her home, with her two daughters at her side, from complications related to COVID-19 at age 75. Frankie was born June 23, 1945, and was a graduate of Hingham High School. She was a longtime resident of Halifax, before moving to Kingston for the remainder of her life. Frankie was a devoted wife and mother. She dedicated her life to being kind to others, often offering her home and resources to those in need. Frankie was the founder and executive director of SEEK, Inc., a non-profit agency dedicated to serving teenagers in need. She was an active and devoted member of Our Lady of the Lake parish for many years. She enjoyed reading and listening to others and loved a "good debate". Annual vacations to North Conway, NH, were woven into the fabric of her life. She mastered the art of accepting others in an uncomplicated way. Frankie's compassion and love were always offered over a cup of tea and something sweet at the kitchen table. She is survived by two daughters, SuzanneFalvey of St. Louis, MO and Kristin Falvey of Rockland; her older sister, Sharon (Ralph) Morrison; her younger sister, Susan (David) Margetts; and her sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Falvey. She has two surviving grandsons, Cartez Falvey and Andrew Falvey. Frankie leaves many adoring and dedicated nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Edward and Jean Taylor, her husband Robert Falvey, her sister Jean "Wegie" Taylor; and her grandson Kalab Falvey. Due to the current pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for her immediate family on Monday, August 24, at Halifax Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take the time to write a loving note to someone who is special in your heart (this is how Frankie lived) and pour yourself a cup of tea. To sign Frankie's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
