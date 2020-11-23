Frances L. (Brady) Marks, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Frances was the loving wife of the late David R. Marks Sr. She was the beloved mother of Christine Marks of Scituate, Cheryl Gustafson and husband Ronald of Scituate, Arlene Fiori and husband Robert of Cohasset, David R. Marks Jr. of Cohasset. She was the adoring grandmother of four grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. Frances was the sister of the late Helen Brady, Elizabeth Montague, and Mary Robinson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. Frances was born in Brighton and moved to Cohasset in 1950 after marrying David. She would later become the first female Town Clerk for Cohasset, a job she diligently continued until her retirement. Frances loved to spend summers at Keoka Beach in So. Waterford, ME. More than anything else, her true joy was spending time with her family. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of the South Shore for their love and diligent care of Frances. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset with a visitation immediately prior from 10-11 a.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony), Cohasset. Those wishing to attend are requested to RSVP by visiting Frances' tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
, where they may share a remembrance. COVID Regulations of masks, social distancing, etc required. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Frances may be made to the Life Care Center of the South Shore Activities Fund, 309 Driftway, Scituate, MA. 02066.