Frances M. (Hagerty) Baush, age 95 passed away peacefully in the loving companionship of her daughter Susan on the morning of March 11, 2020. She was also surrounded by her compassionate caregivers at Sunrise of Cohasset where Fran was a resident for 11 years. Prior to moving to Sunrise, she lived in Bedford, Mass. for 46 years, and then Scituate for 13 years. Frances was born in Holyoke, Mass., the daughter of the late Elizabeth C. Hagerty and raised in that city where she met her husband Edward Baush at a dance during junior high school. She graduated from Holyoke High School in 1942, and was employed by the American Bosch Corporation in Springfield, Mass. until she married the love of her life in 1944. Ed enlisted during the World War II as a flight officer and became a pilot in the Army Air Force. She accompanied him to flight training in Florida in those early years together. They celebrated a long marriage of 64 years. Fran dedicated her life to her husband and family whom she cherished. She worked for several years at Millipore Corporation in Bedford, Mass. During her life, she enjoyed music, dancing, painting and singing. She was frequently complimented for her beautiful voice. She loved to travel and went on trips to Europe, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Fran also spent many decades of enjoyment at her vacation home at Lovell Lake in N.H., and her condo in Port Charlotte, Fla. Beloved wife of the late Edward Baush, and devoted mother to 3 daughters: Susan Baush of Scituate, Linda Cali and husband Robert F. Cali of Boxborough, and Rosemary Zimmerman of Sanbornville, N.H. She was the loving grandmother to Robert E. Cali of Clinton, Mass.; Michael Cali and his partner Tracey Pisano of Ayer, Mass.; Robert Zimmerman of Truckee, Calif.; Amy Zimmerman of Maynard, Mass.; and Thomas Zimmerman of Sparks, Nev. She recently became the proud great-grandmother to Jacob S. Cali. Fran was lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff at Sunrise of Cohasset, but also by the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice in the past year. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Fran's life on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be private on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church at 1 Kent St in Scituate. Interment will also be private at St. Mary's Cemetery following the conclusion of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or www.nvna.org. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 17, 2020