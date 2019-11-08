|
Frances "Fanny" Mari, 94 of Chesapeake, Va., formerly from Halifax, Mass., has gone to join her family to walk with the lord. She passed peacefully on October 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Salvatore "Sal" who has been impatiently waiting for her since October 2005, her daughter Judith, son Richard, and grandson Daniel. She is survived by her son Thomas, daughter Catherine, and sister Helen, as well as 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Fanny was a family first loving Mother, and devout Catholic who believed in our Lord Jesus Christ. Her and Sal were very active Parishioners giving selflessly for its success. She had a big heart and was a very caring and giving. She enjoyed her candy and willingly shared it along with a story or two with a smile. She touched the hearts of many and will be dearly missed. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., at the corner of Rte 14 and 58 in Hanson on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4-7 pm. The funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Nov 9, at 9 a.m. the at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 580 Monponsett St., Rte 58 in Halifax. Fanny will be buried with her late husband Sal at St. Michael Cemetery in Boston. For directions and to sign Franny's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 8, 2019