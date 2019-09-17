Home

Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha
126 South Meadow Road
Plymouth, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha
126 South Meadow Road
Plymouth, MA
Frances McCosh-Hertel, 89, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Lena (Ragazzini) and Francis Whiteley. Frannie was raised in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth schools. She married Charles McCosh and they started their family. Together they raised 4 sons. While raising her boys, she also worked at Buttner's Clothing Store as well as Ernie's. She loved being a mother and spending time with them. Frannie loved spending time with her grandkids, she loved playing cards with her friends, driving all the kids to their hockey games, she doted on her family. Frannie leaves behind her sons, Robert McCosh and Marsha of Plymouth, Paul McCosh and Jim Enders of Calif., Michael McCosh and Adrienne of Plymouth. She also leaves behind her stepdaughters, Anne Hertel of Plymouth and Jane Giovanetti and Tommy of Carver. She was the loving "Nana" of Dan McCosh, Erin McCosh and Caitlin McCosh. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren; as well as her brother-in-law, Ken Hebert. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas "Tommy", her second husband, Stanley Hertel, as well as her sister, Jeanette Hebert. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 9-11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, 126 South Meadow Road, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Thomas McCosh Scholarship Fund, 18 Cooke Road, Plymouth, MA 02360, in honor of Frannie's beloved son Tommy.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019
