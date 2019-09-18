|
|
Frances P. (Faiella) Andronico, age 87, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, September 16, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born in Quincy, to the late Americo and Mary (LoDico) Faiella, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949. Frances was a well-known Quincy and South Shore soloist for many years. She sang at funerals and weddings in various Quincy churches, including Saint Marys Church, Saint John the Baptist Church, Saint Josephs Church, and Our Lady of Good Counsel. She was also a church cantor. Over the years, she had sung and performed in musical shows at Saint Johns Church with her late husband, Leo, and with the "Belles and Beaux", a popular singing group that entertains seniors and at local nursing facilities. Frances was active in community affairs and was a member of the Junior League. She served as a PTO president, room mother, and volunteer in the Quincy schools. She also worked the election polls in the City of Quincy where she was known for being the first to complete her tally and report to city hall. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Leo, and entertaining for family and friends, always ready for a sing-a-long or organizing Christmas carols. She loved bowling and belonged to various bowling leagues. Most of all, Frances was dedicated to her family and especially to her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved wife for sixty years of the late Leo Andronico. Devoted mother of David J. Andronico and his wife MaryAnn, Maria M. Klisiaris and her husband Zissis, Dawna Lee Donaghey and her husband Peter, Anthony F. Andronico and Karen Williams, all of Quincy, and Melissa J. Sepulveda and her husband Jose of Marion. Loving grandmother and "Grinky" of ten grandchildren and cherished great-grandmother of four. One of four siblings, she was the dear sister of Sally Saluti of Weymouth and predeceased by Norma Proto and Louis J. Faiella. Sister-in-law of Alice Faiella of Quincy. Frances is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, September 21, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-8 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Frances' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019