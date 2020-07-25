Frances P. (Rozenas) Clancy, 75, of Hanson, passed away on July 20, 2020. Born in Boston on February 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Chapas) Rozenas. She enjoyed adult coloring books and loved to create beautiful scrapbooks of her family. Most of all, Frances adored her family, especially her grandson. She was known for being a great cook during family gatherings. Frances is the beloved wife of Gerald F. Clancy, Jr. Devoted mother of Heather M. Banerjee and her husband Ashok of Greenville, SC and the late Sean C. Clancy. Dear sister of Charles Rozenas of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Sean A. Banerjee of Greenville, SC. All services for Frances are private. To sign Frances' online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
