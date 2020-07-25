1/1
Frances P. Clancy
1945 - 2020
Frances P. (Rozenas) Clancy, 75, of Hanson, passed away on July 20, 2020. Born in Boston on February 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Chapas) Rozenas. She enjoyed adult coloring books and loved to create beautiful scrapbooks of her family. Most of all, Frances adored her family, especially her grandson. She was known for being a great cook during family gatherings. Frances is the beloved wife of Gerald F. Clancy, Jr. Devoted mother of Heather M. Banerjee and her husband Ashok of Greenville, SC and the late Sean C. Clancy. Dear sister of Charles Rozenas of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Sean A. Banerjee of Greenville, SC. All services for Frances are private. To sign Frances' online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
