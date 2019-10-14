|
|
Frances P. Sollowin, of Weymouth, passed away on October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 73 years to the late Stanley P. Sollowin. Loving mother of Frances Bates and her husband, George, of Georgia, Dot Bissanti of Holbrook, Stephen Sollowin and his wife, Deb, of Weymouth, Michael Sollowin and his wife, Susan, of Virginia, and the late Stanley Sollowin. Cherished Grandma to Jason, Lisa, George, Justine, Teresa, Samantha, Kristina, Nicholas, Stephen, and Michael. Great Grandma to Sophia, Luke, and Stanley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral services will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019