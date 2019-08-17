|
Frances R. McGann (Junkins) of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died August 15, 2019. Fran worked as a receptionist for over 20 years for the Quincy Housing Authority, She enjoyed bowling. Frans greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Eugene McGann. Loving mother of Gloria Rider and her late husband, William, of Taunton, Frances Shaw and her husband, Stephen, of Montville, ME, Michael McGann and his wife, Kathleen, of Kingston, Daniel McGann and his wife, Cheryl, of Weymouth, Sean McGann of Quincy, and April McGann and her significant other, Bernard Doyle of Quincy. Sister of Georgia Riley and Robert Miller. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymoth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Royal Norwell Rehab and Nursing Center, Activity Dept, 329 Washington Street, Norwell MA, 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019