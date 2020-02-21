Home

McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth Landing, MA
Frances T. Humble


1925 - 2020
Frances T. (Kirkell) (Nye) Humble, formerly of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at age 95, on February 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Frances was the wife of the late John S. Humble and Algy C. Nye. She was predeceased by her son, Richard A. Nye of Weymouth, and her siblings. Frances was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to dance and travel, enjoyed music, and was a talented decorator and homemaker. Frances will be missed by her three granddaughters, four great-grandsons, and nieces she is survived by. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth Landing. Visiting hours are omitted. Interment at Village Cemetery, Weymouth. The family requests no flowers, please. Arrangements are under the direction of McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 21, 2020
