Frances T. (Turynowicz) Regan, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Born in Boston she was a daughter of the late Boleslaw Turynowicz and Anna (Wasilewski). Frances was the beloved wife of the late William P. Regan, and the devoted mother of Michael Regan and his wife Gail of Quincy, and Paul Regan and his wife Janice Rosenberg of Philomath, Oregon. She was the proud grandmother of Julia and Benjamin Regan of Quincy, and the sister of Thomas Turynowicz and his wife Alice of Stuart, Florida, and the late Anne Tuminski, Leon Turynowicz, Helen Cuneo, Sophie Novicki, Jennie Balukevich, and Mary Bublis. Frances is survived by many nieces and nephews. Frances was a retired Clerk for the United States Postal Service. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, and enjoyed bowling and dancing. In light of current circumstances, services will be private with burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances memory to the Hancock Park Activity Fund, c/o Priscilla, 164 Parkingway, Quincy MA 02169. Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Frances's family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020