Frances X. Lopes
1929 - 2020
Frances X. Lopes, 90, of Plymouth, MA died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 15th. She was born into a loving family on December 3, 1929 and grew up knowing that family and friends were the most important part of ones life. She attended the Plymouth Public School System where she met and later married her Junior High School Sweetheart, John Lopes. They met when he was 15 and she was 13. Their parents thought they were too young to date. Somehow, they managed to keep their love alive until they could marry six years later. They were married for 38 years before John passed away in 1986. Frances had an infectious personality and a zest for life that made the room a bit brighter whenever she entered. As her grandson described her best when he said, She wasnt the life of the party, she was the party. Any space was filled with joy the minute she entered. Her family and friends were the center of her life and she always made sure they had whatever they needed. If she cared about you, you knew it, because she would tell you and display it in many different ways. She was a good storyteller and an even better listener who always provided good advice when asked. She was funny, witty and a loyal friend. Character was important to her. She would always say the most important thing a person could have was his or her word. She prided herself on being a woman of her word. To meet her was to love her. Her warm and welcoming personality made her a joy to spend time with for both young and old. Her home was beautifully detailed and a lovely place for family and friends to gather. Although she loved entertaining, she hated to cook. She had a sign in her kitchen that read The thing I make best is reservations. You were always guaranteed a good meal, just not home cooked. She loved to travel and invariably managed to meet the most interesting people wherever she happened to be. She enjoyed home design and her sense of style was legendary. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, John; her parents, Frank Pina and Mary Pina Fernandes; sisters, Rose Veiga, Lilian Thimas, and Julia Brown. Frances will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carmen Davis; Grandson, Brad Davis and his wife Heather Davis; Great Grandson, Max Davis; Grandson, Jason Davis and many much-loved nieces, nephew and friends. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, www.heart.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 17, 2020
Carmen and family, I was so sad to read this today.
Fran was such a very good friend of my mother's. Dottie Stoddard.
Fran was a special friend to myself and my sister Diane.
I know she had some good times with my mother, Florence and Margaret. The girls from Filenes.
What a special special friend to all.
RIP Fran. Wish I had one more visit with you and your family.
Love,
Dawn Stoddard Osgood
Dawn Osgood
June 17, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
