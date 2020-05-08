|
|
Francesco "Frank" Romano, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Italy, February 18, 1936, he was the son of Francesco and Rosaria Romano. Brother of Luca, Antoinette, and the late Katerina. Frank spent his career as a chef and a baker who took pride in his culinary skills. He worked in various restaurants in the greater Boston area and South Shore region. Outside of work and during retirement, he could always be found outside in his backyard tending to his luscious garden and many fruit trees. He loved being outside enjoying the sunshine, tending to animals and spending time with his family. Frank's laugh was contagious and his smile could light up the room. Frank was the beloved husband of the late Eileen Romano. He is also survived by his son Richard, daughter Rosemarie and her husband Scott Harris, daughter Michelle and her husband Mark McIver. Five wonderful grandchildren Matthew McIver and his fiance Samantha, Daniel McIver, Alycia McIver, Nicole Harris and her fiance Scott, and Michael Harris, along with two beautiful great-granddaughters Layla and RavaLynne. Frank will be dearly missed by many as he was such a light to be around. Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral and burial was held on May 7, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover. A celebration of life will take place in his backyard when large groups are allowed to gather again. More information to follow. To sign Frank's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2020