|
|
Francesco W. Cervelli, 84, of Rochester died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Tobey Hospital, after being stricken ill earlier in the day while delivering cranberries. He was the husband of Christine A. (Tanner) Cervelli. Son of the late John and Alice (Sinnot) Cervelli, he graduated from Marshfield High School, where he excelled playing on the basketball team. He also attended the University of Connecticut on a basketball scholarship. He was born and raised in the Marshfield Hills community, where he worked alongside his father John on a small garden farm. At the age of 16, he also started growing some on his own. This led to a move to a farm in Hanover and an eventual purchase in 1972. After growing his business, he once again relocated and purchased the farm in Rochester in 1981, where he was accepted into and became part of the community and where he resided until his passing. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Mr. Cervelli well known for his quality produce, especially his sweet corn and cranberries. He was a dedicated farmer, working hard, long hours to assure the best crop possible. Survivors include his wife, Christine A. (Tanner) Cervelli of Rochester; 2 sons, Alan E. Cervelli of Rochester and Frank J. Cervelli of Hanover; a stepson, Scott Makowski of Rochester; a sister, Rosemary Smith of Columbus, Ohio; 2 grandsons, Philip and Thomas Cervelli; a step-grandson, Dana Makowski. His services will be private. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2019