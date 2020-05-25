|
Francis "Duke" Duval, 88, lifelong Scituate resident, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on the evening of May 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Florence (Zalenski) Duval, with whom he shared more than 66 years of marriage. Born in Boston, his family moved to Scituate shortly thereafter. He was a 1950 graduate of Scituate High School and went on to work at General Dynamics, supplied lobster bait to the local fisherman, and finished his career at Anderson Fuel. He had many hobbies, but was most passionate about his love of skiing, travelling to many places in Europe, Utah, Colorado and New England skiing until the age of 87. In the off season, he travelled to campsites throughout the Unites States. A devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Duke will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Duke was the loving father of Donna Anastos and her husband Richard of Scituate, Ken Duval and his wife Colleen of Scituate and the late Stephen Duval. He was the cherished "Papa" of 7 grandchildren: April Eriksen (Greg), Erik Wernig (Chrissy), Evan Duval, Melanie Whitney (Nick), Aaron Duval (Jodi), Christopher Wernig, and Andrew Wernig (Amanda) and 8 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Henry Duval. A private graveside service will take place and Mr. Duval will be interred in Fairview Cemetery in Scituate. In lieu of flowers and in sincere gratitude for the care and support given the family during this difficult time, contributions in his memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For online obituary and guest book, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2020