Francis H. Lynch, 74, of Hanover, passed away on April 30, 2020. Born March 7, 1946, in Quincy, he was the son of the late Walter G. and Ann P. (Howard) Lynch. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1964. Francis proudly served our country as a Communications Technician in the United States Navy in Guam and Germany. Francis enjoyed a successful 24-year career with the Veterans Administration, serving as the Chief of Prosthetics at VA Medical Centers in West Roxbury, Brockton, Honolulu, San Diego, and Jamaica Plain. He enjoyed travel, gardening, playing table tennis and quad rugby, coaching men's league softball and high school football, and being with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of his family and many friends, determination to enjoy life to its fullest, his keen wit and sense of humor. Francis was the beloved husband of Judith E. (Merritt) Lynch. Devoted father of Amy E. (Lynch) Signor and father-in-law of Joseph R. Signor III of Hanover. Much-loved Papa of Emily, Joseph Joshua and Jonathan Signor. He is also survived by his brother, Philip E. Lynch and his wife Ruth, brother-in-law, Russell C. Merritt and wife Jean. Francis also leaves nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Patrick and Ryan Lynch, Russell C. Merritt III, Danielle Grant, Stephanie Billings, and Nathaniel, Nicholas and Jeffrey Merritt, and great-nieces and nephews, Calvin and Charlotte Lynch, Brianna and Cameron Thissell, and Alexis Billings. Funeral services are private at this time, and a memorial service for Francis and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Francis can be made to the Hanover Food Pantry, c/o First Baptist Church, 580 Webster Street, Hanover, MA 02339. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2020