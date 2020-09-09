1/
Francis Hogan
Francis Hogan, of Quincy, formerly Milton, died September 7, 2020. Francis adored his family and his dog, Rusty. He enjoyed traveling, collecting stamps, and was great at historical trivia and known as the "trivia king". Francis proudly worked for Filene's Basement for over 38 years as a stock associate. He was a quiet, kind, and good hearted man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late James J. and Mary Hogan (Dunning). Loving brother of Agnes Donovan and her husband John of Plum Island, Newbury, James J. Hogan Jr. MSP and his late wife Patricia of Lynn, and Eileen Hogan and her friend Al Mignosa of Rockland. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Francis may be made to a charity of your choice. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
